(CNN) A customer shot a waiter to death at a pizzeria in the Paris suburbs after being made to wait too long for a sandwich, witnesses say.

The 29-year-old waiter was killed in Noisy-le-Grand, around nine miles from the center of Paris, on Friday night, the prosecutor's office in neighboring Bobigny told CNN.

Witnesses say the man was angry about the length of time taken to prepare his sandwich, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

Staff called police after the waiter was shot in the shoulder with a handgun, the AFP news agency reports.

The gunman fled the restaurant and the waiter died at the scene. Police have opened a murder investigation and the suspect is still on the run, according to the prosecutor's office.

