Samsung's 45-watt fast charger is seriously impressive

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will arrive on August 23, but the tech giant has already unveiled several new accessories. One of them is a 45-watt USB-C fast charger, which allows you to charge the Note 10 up to 25 watts and the Note 10+ up to 45 watts.

It's available from Samsung directly for $49.99 in either black or white. There is a Samsung-made USB-C cable in the box as well. Technically, it meets Samsung's Super Fast Charging standard and uses a Power Delivery or PD standard. Here's where you can get it, although be warned, shipping times do vary:

Samsung 45-Watt USB-C Fast Charger ($49.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 45-Watt USB-C Fast Charger ($49.99; amazon.com)

Samsung 45-Watt USB-C Fast Charger ($49.99; bestbuy.com)

So what's the tech at play here?

Unlike Anker's PowerPort wall plugs, which use gallium nitride rather than silicon for the chip inside, Samsung is using a PD system in this fast charger. This allows the wall plug to control the charge it delivers to a PD-rated smartphone, which is a safety feature that makes sure it doesn't deliver too much power to the smartphone.

For instance, a Galaxy Note 10 will only get up to 25 watts of power, while the Note 10+ gets up to 45 watts. With other devices, the amount of wattage will vary as needed.

Most importantly, this power delivery method is designed for safety. Samsung certainly doesn't want a scenario similar to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, when millions of phones were recalled after reports of exploding batteries.

How fast can this charge the Note 10 or 10+?

The Note and Note 10+ have 3500mAh and 4300mAh batteries, respectively. Those are big batteries that can last all day in most cases, thanks to the battery size, along with optimization of the devices by Samsung.

I've been testing the Note 10+ with the 45-watt USB-C charger, and the results have been impressive. With the device entirely dead, at 0%, and plugged into the charger with the included cable, it quickly reached 2% in just over a minute, then 25% in less than nine minutes, and a remarkable 50% in about 20 minutes. It's a high-speed charger that doesn't cause the plug itself to get very hot or even warm to the touch. The phone did get a bit warm -- nothing that would burn your hand, though.

At 32 minutes, the Note 10+ hit 75%, and three minutes later it hit 80%. It seems that the power delivery slowed down as we started to approach 100%. This was most notable at about 75% and resulted in only a few percentage increases over a few minutes. It hit 95% at 50 minutes and a full 100% charge at just over an hour. It hit 99%, nearly a full charge, at just under 60 minutes, and took about three minutes to hit 100%. That's fast, really fast indeed.

It's a seriously impressive charge.

While my full review on the Note 10+ will be arriving soon, for now it's safe to say that Samsung's 45-watt USB-C fast charger is quite impressive. For $49.99, you get a relatively compact charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable. Most importantly, both of these meet the power delivery or PD standard. You get a lot for the money.

It's a bit of a premium price for a charger, but I don't think you'll be disappointed. You'll quickly learn the Note 10+ has a long-lasting battery. This charger is an easy way to get a fast recharge whenever you need it, and it can easily be thrown in a purse or backpack.

Note: The price above reflects the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.