How to shop for your perfect pair of jeans online

Shopping for denim is hard. Going to the store to try on a thousand different styles, sizes, and brands is not only time-consuming, but it can be exhausting. Shopping online for denim can be even harder. But no matter your size, shape or style preference, there is a perfect pair of jeans out there for you -- and you can find them without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

Whether you're tall, petite or curvy, whether you prefer your denim fitted or loose, the key to finding the perfect pair is all about knowing which style will flatter you the most. That's where we come in. We've picked out the best-fitting denim for both men and women, by body type and style, to help you look and feel your best in your jeans.

So if you're looking online for your next pair of perfect-fitting jeans, scroll down to check out our top picks for men and women.

Women's Denim:

Tall

Tall women are lucky in many ways when it comes to fashion (no pressure to wear uncomfortably high heels and usually no need to have long dresses hemmed), but when it comes to shopping for denim that's actually the correct length, that can be difficult. Thankfully, tall-length jeans to flatter those who are vertically blessed are available from quite a few brands, such as Madewell, Frame and NYDJ. The key is to always check the inseam measurements, because the last thing a tall woman needs is jeans that look awkwardly short. Some ultra flattering styles for tall women are flared jeans, straight-leg jeans and high-waisted jeans.

NYDJ Marilyn High-Waist Stretch Straight Jeans ($79.73, originally $119; nordstrom.com)

Madewell The Tall Perfect Vintage Jean in Cassie Wash ($115; madewell.com)

AG Angel Flare Jeans (starting at $215; nordstrom.com)

Frame 'Le High Flare' Jeans ($209; nordstrom.com)

Petite

It's not just tall women who are challenged with finding the correct inseam -- petite women can struggle to find the perfect length jeans as well. Of course, there's always the option to have them shortened, but with so many trendy hems happening, sometimes you just want to find the right fit without having to make any alterations. Luckily, there's a handful of denim brands, such as Loft, Everlane and Topshop, catering to petite women.

Everlane The High-Rise Skinny Jean in Ankle Length ($68; everlane.com)

Topshop Petite Hold Power Joni Jeans ($80; topshop.com)

Grlfrnd Karolina High-Waist Skinny Jeans ($228; nordstrom.com)

Loft Petite Frayed Flip Cuff Boyfriend Jeans in Light Indigo ($79.50; loft.com)

Curvy

If you've got curves, it may seem impossible to find denim that fits both your thighs and booty without a gap at the waist. But don't stress, because you can find plenty of options that will flatter your body without having to size up or sacrifice style. Madewell, Joe's Jeans, American Eagle and Good American are some of the best denim brands for women with curves. Made with a little extra room in the thighs and hips and contoured waistbands, these jeans are designed to fit in all the right places.

Madewell Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Hayes Wash ($128; madewell.com)

Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans ($159; nordstrom.com)

Joe's Jeans Flawless Honey Curvy High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans ($188; nordstrom.com)

American Eagle Outfitters Stretch Curvy Mom Jean ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Athletic/Boyish

For more athletic or boyish figures, look for denim that accentuates your waist and enhances your curves. Opt for a pair of culotte-style jeans that cinches your waist and adds curves with a wider leg. Or try a pair of high-waist super skinny jeans which will hug in all the right places, like this pair of DL1961 Instasculpt jeans, which are specifically engineered to elongate your form and enhance curves while lifting your butt. Remember, no matter what style you prefer, be sure to always check that you're ordering the correct inseam.

Paige Nellie High-Waist Crop Culotte Jeans ($229; nordstrom.com)

Urban Outfitters BDG Twig Seamed High-Rise Skinny Jean ($58; urbanoutftters.com)

DL1961 Instasculpt Florence Skinny Jeans ($179; nordstrom.com)

Boyish The Mikey Wide-Leg Flare Jeans ($168; shopbop.com)

Plus

Shopping for plus-size jeans can be tough due to the lack of plus-friendly options, but luckily the tides are beginning to turn in the denim market. Nowadays, women can find extended sizes in an array of styles, silhouettes and washes from brands such as Good American, American Eagle Outfitters and Torrid, among many others. Some of our favorite styles to look for are high-waist skinny jeans that highlight your waist, flatten your tummy, and accentuate your curves. For taller plus-size women, a boot cut style jean is super flattering.

Good American Good Waist Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans ($159; nordstrom.com)

American Eagle Outfitter AE 360 NE(X)T Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Jegging ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Torrid Sky High Skinny Jeans in Premium Stretch Black ($59.17, originally $78.90; torrid.com)

NYDJ Barbara Stretch Bootcut Jeans ($109; nordstrom.com)

Men's Denim:

Skinny

For guys on the thinner side, jeans with a low rise are most flattering. The cut is roomy without drawing too much attention to a thinner frame. As for silhouette, try to avoid super skinny jeans or super baggy jeans and opt for a slim or straight-leg style with a tapered leg to help balance your proportions and accentuate your frame in the best way.

Levi's 512 Slim Taper Fit Advanced Stretch Men's Jeans (starting at $18.81; amazon.com)

Mango Tapered Fit Soft Wash Jean ($69.99; mango.com)

Topman Raw Denim Stretch Slim Jeans ($55; topman.com)

7 For All Mankind The Straight Slim Straight-Leg Jeans ($179; nordstrom.com)

Tall

Usually men who are over 6 feet fall in the category of "tall" when shopping for denim. Like everyone, tall men need to pay attention to inseam measurements, but another important detail to take into consideration is the rise of the jean. A high-waist pair of jeans will only lengthen the appearance of your legs and make you look out of proportion. Instead, opt for a mid- or low-rise style to help provide balance. The most flattering silhouette for tall guys is similar to that for thinner men, above, with straight, slim or tapered denim in a darker wash working best. This style of denim will help to create a narrow silhouette which will flatter your height.

AG Graduate Slim Straight-Leg Jeans ($178; nordstrom.com)

American Eagle Outfitters AE Slim Selvedge Raw Jean ($52.46, originally $69.95; ae.com)

Express Slim Straight Medium Wash Tough Stretch+ Jeans ($88; express.com)

Levi's 514 Straight Fit Men's Jeans (starting at $27.01; amazon.com)

Short

For men who are less than average height, hemming and altering your jeans is a must. While there are certain brands that cater to men who are on the shorter side, ensuring your jeans fit perfectly is sometimes best left to a professional tailor. But besides taking care of the obvious length issue, finding the right fit is key. Try opting for a pair of slim, straight, or even skinny jeans with a mid-rise waist to balance out your top and bottom halves. Avoid low-rise jeans if possible, as this cut will make your legs look shorter than they actually are.

Topman Bright Blue Wash Stretch Skinny Jeans ($60; topman.com)

Levi's 502 Tapered Slim Fit Jeans ($89.50; nordstrom.com)

ASOS Design Recycled Slim Jeans in Black ($40; asos.com)

Paige Croft Skinny Jeans in Birch Wash ($195; eastdane.com)

Athletic

If you're a muscular guy, odds are you have trouble finding jeans that fit your frame, especially in the thighs. To help balance out your body, while still enhancing the muscles you put in all that work to build, try to avoid anything too tight, like super skinny jeans, which can look uncomfortable. The same goes for boot cut or loose-fitting jeans, which can have the opposite effect and make you look like you're swimming in your clothing. Instead, opt for a tapered, straight-leg silhouette that's slightly more forgiving in the thighs while still retaining a narrow and streamlined shape.

Mango Tapered Fit Light-Wash Soft Jeans ($49.99, originally $69.99; mango.com)

Wrangler Larston Tapered Slim Fit Jeans ($98; nordstrom.com)

7 For All Mankind Slim Taper Adrien Jeans ($219; eastdane.com)

Club Monaco Slim Straight Denim ($129.50; clubmonaco.com)

Larger

Just like men of any shape, larger men need to pay special attention to the silhouette and style of their denim. While skinny and super skinny jeans may be on trend, they're not always the most flattering proportionally. Finding the right balance between your upper and lower body is essential, no matter where you carry your weight. To do this, try a straight leg fit, slightly relaxed fit, or tapered fit with a low-rise waist, which will help to evenly balance out the scale of your build. Always opt for medium to dark washes, which slim and flatter any body type.

ASOS Design Plus Tapered Jeans in Dark Wash ($40; asos.com)

Levi's Men's Big & Tall 559 Relaxed Straight Jean (starting at $40.87; amazon.com)

Old Navy Built-In Flex Straight Jeans ($40, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

34 Heritage Charisma Relaxed Fit Jeans ($185; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.