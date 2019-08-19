(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner in the "I can't breathe" case has been fired.
-- Scientists find a troubling sign underneath a giant Greenland glacier known for its supercharged melting rate.
-- Elton John comes to the defense of Meghan and Harry as they face criticism over the carbon footprint of their private jet-setting.
-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he has married longtime love Lauren Hashian.
-- Attorney General William Barr removed the acting head of the Bureau of Prisons in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in jail.
-- America's CEOs just made a significant, if mainly symbolic, change when they pledged allegiance to consumers and communities in addition to shareholders.
-- The US military conducted a flight test of a missile that would have been previously banned under the now-defunct Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
-- Stocks rallied early Monday on hopeful signals about a potential resolution to the trade war.