By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Mon August 19, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner in the "I can't breathe" case has been fired.
-- Scientists find a troubling sign underneath a giant Greenland glacier known for its supercharged melting rate.
-- Elton John comes to the defense of Meghan and Harry as they face criticism over the carbon footprint of their private jet-setting.
    -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he has married longtime love Lauren Hashian.
    -- Attorney General William Barr removed the acting head of the Bureau of Prisons in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in jail.
    -- America's CEOs just made a significant, if mainly symbolic, change when they pledged allegiance to consumers and communities in addition to shareholders.
      -- The US military conducted a flight test of a missile that would have been previously banned under the now-defunct Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
      -- Stocks rallied early Monday on hopeful signals about a potential resolution to the trade war.