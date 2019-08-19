Kenyan musician John De' Mathew dies in car crash

(CNN) Kenyan musician John De' Mathew has died in a fatal car crash, police said .

The singer, real name John Ng'ang'a, was driving alone in his car in Nairobi Sunday night when he ran into a truck, Kenyan police said in a statement on Monday.

He was coming from a fundraiser where he had also performed, according to a local media report.

De'Mathew regularly sang in Kenya's Kikuyu language and was popular for his style of music known as Benga, which featured fast-paced guitar tunes.

Kenyan's vice president William Ruto paid tribute to the singer and described him as an eloquent performer whose lyrics tackled social problems.

