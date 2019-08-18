A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a Jewish community center in Ohio

(CNN) A 20-year-old man who allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at a Jewish community center in Youngstown, Ohio, has been arrested, according to police.

James Patrick Reardon was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on one count of telecommunications harassment and one count of aggravated menacing, according to online jail records.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio said an Instagram account belonging to Reardon shared a video that showed a man firing a gun. The post, which was shown to an officer who was on an unrelated call, tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, D'Egidio told CNN in an interview. Youngstown is about 13 miles north of New Middletown.

Youngstown is also about 65 miles north of Pittsburgh, where a gunman targeted and killed 11 worshipers in a synagogue last October.

It's unclear whether the man shooting the gun in the Instagram post was Reardon or someone else.

Read More