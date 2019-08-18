Two men rescued a wheelchair-bound woman who fell off a dock into the ocean

(CNN) DJ Kashief Hamilton says he was playing music on a cruise ship dock at St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands when he heard a loud scream. The DJ stopped the party.

He says he saw people running, including friend Randolph Donovan, with whom he works as an entertainer for visitors to the island.

The 34-year-old Donovan jumped about 10 feet down off the dock into the ocean. A young woman in a wheelchair was sinking.

"I got her out of her wheelchair," Donovan told CNN. Someone on the dock threw down a life preserver, he said.

Then Hamilton, 33, says he jumped in to help his friend, who was holding up the young woman, kicking furiously to keep the two of them afloat. "I can't go no more," Donovan told Hamilton.

Read More