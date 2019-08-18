Stipe Miocic defeats Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

(CNN) Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in the UFC 241 main event Saturday night to again become the heavyweight champion.

For several rounds it seemed like Miocic might lose his second consecutive fight against Cormier, the defending heavyweight champ. Cormier beat him at UFC 226 in July 2018, knocking him out in the first round.

But this time Miocic staged a comeback in the fourth round, delivering several body shots and right-handed blows to Cormier's head that ended in a knockout to reclaim the title.

"He's an amazing fighter," Miocic said of his opponent at a post-fight news conference. "He makes people feel uncomfortable in there. He did that for the first two rounds but then I started to get my bearings straight. I saw him slowing down and I thought, 'Okay, this is where I take it now.'"

