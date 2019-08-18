Indiana National Guard soldier dies in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood

(CNN) An Indiana National Guard soldier has died in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood, Texas, according to a news release.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, was on orders as an embedded "observer controller/trainer" when the accident occurred Thursday night, said the Indiana National Guard . St. John, a father and husband from Greenwood, Indiana, had previously been deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, the Indiana National Guard said.

The cause of his death is under investigation, authorities said.

With more than 40,000 soldiers, Fort Hood is one of the biggest active-duty US military bases in the world.

"For those who knew and worked with Staff Sgt. St. John, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family," said Lt. Col. Chad Pittman, commander of the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. "He continually sought ways to ensure the success of subordinates, better himself as leader, and contribute to the achievements of the organization. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time."

