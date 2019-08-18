At least 6 teens are shot at a Houston 'instant house party' organized on Snapchat

(CNN) An impromptu house party devolved into chaos when a verbal dispute led to the shootings of at least six teenagers.

The shooting victims -- a 17-year-old female, three 18-year-old males and two 19-year-old males -- are expected to recover from their injuries, Houston police spokesman Victor Senties said Sunday.

The party was an "instant house party" organized on Snapchat, a detective told CNN affiliate KHOU

"It was just a random group of people receiving an invite" on the messaging app, the detective said.

Senties told CNN the melee started after a verbal fight between a few partygoers in the east Houston house early Saturday morning.

