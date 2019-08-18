Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash

(CNN) Famed running back Cedric Benson, who soared to stardom as a Texas Longhorn "legend," died Saturday night. He was 36 years old.

Austin police said a minivan was trying to cross an intersection when it ran into a motorcycle, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. Both Benson and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team," the Chicago Bears tweeted Sunday.

Benson rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at Texas and is the 9th-leading rusher in college football history, with 5,540 yards.

