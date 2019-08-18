Breaking News

Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash

By Wayne Sterling and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 3:21 PM ET, Sun August 18, 2019

Cedric Benson played for several NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009.
(CNN)Famed running back Cedric Benson, who soared to stardom as a Texas Longhorn "legend," died Saturday night. He was 36 years old.

Austin police said a minivan was trying to cross an intersection when it ran into a motorcycle, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. Both Benson and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
"Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team," the Chicago Bears tweeted Sunday.
Hours before the crash, Benson posted a photo of a motorcycle on Instagram with the caption "My Saturday evening,"surrounded by hearts.
    Benson rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at Texas and is the 9th-leading rusher in college football history, with 5,540 yards.
    His 64 career rushing touchdowns are second in school history.
    He won the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation's top running back, after he rushed for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns. Benson also earned All-American honors in 2004.
    "Very sad day with the passing of Longhorn Legend Cedric Benson," the University of Texas football team tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and our community of lettermen. He will be missed."
