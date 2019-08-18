Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash

(CNN) Famed running back Cedric Benson, who racked up awards in his collegiate and NFL careers, died Saturday night. He was 36 years old.

Austin police said a minivan was trying to cross an intersection when it ran into a motorcycle, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. Both Benson and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team," the Bears tweeted Sunday.

Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. pic.twitter.com/vz10iCyhYe — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 18, 2019

Benson, a four-year starter with the Texas Longhorns, rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his seasons in Austin and is the 10th-leading rusher in college football history (5,540 yards), according to Bleacher Report

He won the Doak Walker Award and earned All-American honors in 2004, finishing as the second-leading rusher in Texas history.