A man was arrested in Florida for threatening to open fire on a large crowd of people

(CNN) A Florida man has been charged for threatening to commit a mass shooting after his ex-girlfriend alerted authorities to a series of ominous text messages he sent her.

25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix was arrested on Friday in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Body camera video of @DBShoresPS arresting Tristan Wix, 25, Daytona Beach, yesterday afternoon. He's charged with threatening a mass shooting. Details at https://t.co/tozwPSc9r6 pic.twitter.com/opkun8HY3B — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 17, 2019

In a news conference Saturday, Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood described Wix as a "lone wolf" who had lost his job, CNN affiliate News 13 Orlando reported. Wix sent the texts to his ex-girlfriend, who alerted law enforcement.

Wix, of Daytona Beach, wrote about wanting to open fire on a large crowd of people, the sheriff's office said. "A good 100 kills would be nice," he wrote in one message, adding that he already had a location in mind.

"A school is a weak target.. id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away.. I'd wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever," another message reads, according to the sheriff's office.

