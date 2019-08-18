(CNN) Fresh from stunning World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, Russian Daniil Medvedev duly wrapped up his first Masters level title with victory in the Cincinnati final against David Goffin of Belgium Sunday.

Medvedev won 7-6 6-4 in one hour 39 minutes to set the seal on the best week of his emerging career and he will go to the US Open at Flushing Meadow next week as a real threat to the established order.

Magic man Medvedev! ✨@DaniilMedwed notches the biggest title of his career, downing Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 for the @cincytennis 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1DQQOhqMmS — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 18, 2019

His hard-fought three-set win over Djokovic was the first time the Serbian had been beaten in a Masters 1000 semifinal sine 2013 and ended a 10-match winning streak for the Wimbledon champion, who had been defending his Cincinnati crown.

The 23-year-old from Moscow has an unorthodox, but effective style and is one of a batch of Next Gen talent that is ready to challenge the likes of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who made an early exit in Cincinnati.

