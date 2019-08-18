What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is doused with water after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning during a game against the Chicago Cubs in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 15.
A young girl tumbles off an ewe during the Wool Riders Only Mutton Bustin' competition at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, August 12.
Liverpool's goaltender Adrian lifts the UEFA Super Cup trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Chelsea in the Super Cup final in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, August 14. Liverpool won in a penalty shootout, where Adrian made the final save to win the match.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hurdles over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during the first half of a NFL preseason football game in Baltimore on Thursday, August 15.
Nola Matthews competes on the balance beam during the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, August 11.
William Fox-Pitt of Great Britain riding his horse Summer At Fernhill competes during day three of the Equestrian Tokyo 2020 Test Event in Tokyo on August 14.
Spectators look on as American golfer Brandon Wu studies his putt on the second hole during the final round of the men's golf competition at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Sunday, August 11.
Jimma Gatwech of Team Jimma dunks prior to the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park in New York City on Sunday, August 18.