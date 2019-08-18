Three wild ideas for America

Sign up to get our new weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) Should the US buy Greenland? Is it time to rewrite the poem on the Statue of Liberty? Rename the New York City street in front of Trump Tower after Barack Obama, just for kicks?

These are just a few of the ideas that were floating around last week in Trumpworld, a place that felt wilder than usual — as turbulent as the stock market, as heated as the 2020 presidential race and as ominous as the talk of recession and the Chinese tanks and trucks massing on the border with Hong Kong.

It was all about that base

Meanwhile, the President and his GOP supporters spent the week laying out a baffling menu of increasingly over-the-top news, to the delight of his base and the outrage or bafflement of pretty much everyone else.

Michael D'Antonio, but par for the course for a man with " On Tuesday, Trump was defending his retweet of a baseless conspiracy theory suggesting the Clintons had something to do with Jeffrey Epstein's death — a dangerous lie, wrote, but par for the course for a man with " no qualms about trafficking in falsehoods in order to undermine American confidence in government and its institutions.

On Wednesday he tweeted praise of Xi Jinping as a "good man" in a "tough business" — as China's military gathered at the border with Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests were under way.

Frida Ghitis said it was a nakedly partisan move by Netanyahu that undercut Israel's commitment to democratic principles and helped Trump On Thursday, he goaded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into barring entry to Israel to Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, whom he had earlier suggested should leave the country.said it was a nakedly partisan move by Netanyahu that undercut Israel's commitment to democratic principles and helped Trump "to deliberately erode bipartisan backing for Israel in the United States" — which Israel may one day regret.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote, " The White House also proposed changing immigration rules to favor those with money and prospects. And elsewhere, Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King, was insisting there was an upside to rape and incest, drawing outrage from all over. ("What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?") "No matter who calls for his resignation," historianwrote, " Republicans can't avoid the fact that King's brand of white nationalism is now firmly ensconced in the White House and in the political culture the GOP has enabled."

David Perry, "it's politically easier to regulate the bodies of disabled people than the weapons used to kill." On Thursday, Trump mused about reopening mental institutions as a solution to mass shootings, likely because, wrote

Mikkel Rosengaard, and still unacceptable: "In 1946, Harry Truman offered $100 million for Greenland," And on Friday, we learned that the President had floated the idea of buying Greenland — not for the first time, noted, and still unacceptable: "In 1946, Harry Truman offered $100 million for Greenland," but, like now, Denmark said its island was not for sale.

Trump's presidency "is off the rails," Zelizer wrote, "and he is playing with a fire of racism, nativism and social division." He appears to be impeaching himself, but will only play harder, Zelizer said, the more heated the 2020 race gets. wrote, "and he is playing with a fire of racism, nativism and social division." He appears to be impeaching himself, but will only play harder, Zelizer said, the more heated the 2020 race gets.

Other views on the President's week:

Steven Isenberg: Trump can never admit he made a mistake

Obama Avenue?

Michael D'Antonio, "because it hits Trump square in the ego." A plaque below the sign for Barack Obama Avenue might read: "The people of New York honor a president who led with dignity and never declared that he could shoot anyone, anywhere." A petition to rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets "President Barack H. Obama Avenue" collected 400,000 signatures, though city officials said it's not likely to happen. Still, it would be "just about perfect trolling," marveled, "because it hits Trump square in the ego." A plaque below the sign for Barack Obama Avenue might read: "The people of New York honor a president who led with dignity and never declared that he could shoot anyone, anywhere."

Can Barr pass the buck on Epstein?

Elie Honig was amazed: "Listening to him pour fire and brimstone on the rank-and-file who run the jail, you almost have to wonder: On Monday, Attorney General William Barr told a national policing conference in New Orleans that he was "appalled" and "angry" at Jeffrey Epstein's suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan last week. Former federal prosecutorwas amazed: "Listening to him pour fire and brimstone on the rank-and-file who run the jail, you almost have to wonder: Has Barr taken a look at his org chart recently? " Barr is responsible for federal lockups, Honig wrote, and owes Epstein's victims answers. "What was the plan to monitor Epstein after his removal from suicide watch, and was that plan followed?"

The meaning of 'Blinded by the Light'

S. Mitra Kalita found herself sobbing watching "Blinded by the Light," a movie about a 1980's Pakistani teen obsessed with Bruce Springsteen. Kalita heard echoes of her own family's immigrant experience, she explained, and saw "what feels so unattainable right now — a representation where a laid-off Trump supporter and a left-leaning union guy and a teenage child of immigrants all might see themselves. They might find common ground in that most Springsteen of ideas — being 'born to run' — and settle on the idea of a country that has room for all of them. found herself sobbing watching "Blinded by the Light," a movie about a 1980's Pakistani teen obsessed with Bruce Springsteen. Kalita heard echoes of her own family's immigrant experience, she explained, and saw "what feels so unattainable right now — a representation where a laid-off Trump supporter and a left-leaning union guy and a teenage child of immigrants all might see themselves. They might find common ground in that most Springsteen of ideas — being 'born to run' — and settle on the idea of a country that has room for all of them. This rag-tag medley of people who feel they don't belong, who escaped and demand greatness from this land, is actually what makes America great. I must believe this. Because my parents, they ran. Me, I have nowhere to go."

Statue of Liberty and the public charge change

Never mind the huddled masses — a top immigration official said the Statue of Liberty lifted her lamp only for newcomers who didn't need a hand up.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, wrote that the administration's new "public charge" immigration rule was meant to help the country by excluding people who might someday use welfare benefits. "American taxpayers already work very hard to provide for the needs of their own families. , the acting head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, wrote that the administration's new "public charge" immigration rule was meant to help the country by excluding people who might someday use welfare benefits. "American taxpayers already work very hard to provide for the needs of their own families. The resources needed to fund those coming into the country must not overburden Americans unnecessarily. " He suggested to an NPR reporter that the Emma Lazarus poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty's base could use a rewrite: "'Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,'" he said.

Sree Sreenivasan wrote that the new ruling should be a wake-up call to Indian-American supporters of Trump. "If you continue to blindly support the administration after today, wrote that the new ruling should be a wake-up call to Indian-American supporters of Trump. "If you continue to blindly support the administration after today, you are complicit in NEW problems about to hit millions in this country ."

Jill Filipovic wrote: It's about scapegoating. "This administration is discriminating based on wealth, as though the poor are less deserving than the rich — as though being poor is a moral failing instead of an economic reality. It could not be plainer,wrote: It's about scapegoating. "This administration is discriminating based on wealth, as though the poor are less deserving than the rich — as though being poor is a moral failing instead of an economic reality. And they're in effect effacing the Statue of Liberty to do it.

Priyanka Chopra faces criticism

Rafia Zakaria: "Chopra's dismissive condescension toward the questioning of her own and India's position demonstrates a callous lack of empathy ... The Bollywood actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra came under fire this week after a Pakistani-American woman challenged her at the BeautyCon summit in Los Angeles over a February tweet in support of the Indian army. The woman confronted Chopra over India's recent revocation of Jammu and Kashmir states' autonomy. "War is not something I am really fond of, but I am patriotic," Chopra replied. That's not enough, wrote: "Chopra's dismissive condescension toward the questioning of her own and India's position demonstrates a callous lack of empathy ... There should be a line drawn between being patriotic and showing sympathy for the Kashmir predicament.

Mehwish Hayat was appalled at Chopra: "Rather than use her position as a US-based celebrity to broaden what it means to be an Indian celebrity, Pakistani-American actresswas appalled at Chopra: "Rather than use her position as a US-based celebrity to broaden what it means to be an Indian celebrity, she has fallen into the same jingoistic role that her fellow countrymen are forced to adopt at home."