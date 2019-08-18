(CNN) Golf great Phil Mickelson has been finding it a struggle on the course in recent weeks so could have done without a freak occurrence which left his participation in the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah in some doubt.

The 49-year-old American is staying like many other players and officials at the Eaglewood Hotel, close to the course, but surely reckoned without it being struck by lightning Sunday morning.

A fire ensued after the strike, with the Chicago fire department arriving on the scene to put it out, but also evacuating the hotel guests, including Mickelson.

How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

With a scheduled early tee off time at 10.52 am local, Mickelson was left without his clubs and clothes and used social media to share his dilemma.

Fortunately, 'Lefty' was allowed back in just in time and arrived at the course with about half an hour to spare for this fourth round, needing a miraculous charge up the field to have any chance of making the top 30 qualifying for the Tour Championship finale at East Lake next week.

Severe weather this AM at Medinah CC for #BMWChampionship final round. Reported lightning strike to the roof of Eaglewood Hotel that lines the course & where many officials staying! pic.twitter.com/aUxltXiiSS — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 18, 2019

