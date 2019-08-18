(CNN)Three people are dead and several seriously injured after riots Saturday night between fans of rival football clubs in Honduras.
The derby match in the capital city Tegucigalpa between Motagua and Olimpia -- bitter opponents -- turned ugly after the bus carrying members of the Motagua team was attacked ahead of the match at the national stadium.
The bus was pelted with stones and other missiles, leaving three players, former Celtic star Emilio Izaguirre, Jonathan Rougier and Roberto Moreira needing hospital treatment for facial wounds.
"Bottles, stones were thrown at us and the players threw themselves on the floor screaming," Motagua coach Diego Vasquez was quoted in local media.
Following the incident, the match was canceled, but several thousand fans were already inside the stadium when the decision was made, sparking frantic scenes with many being affected by tear gas fired by local police as they exited.
According to the Honduras National Police "fans of both teams staged a confrontation on the outskirts of the stadium, so they [police] proceeded with the use of deterrent means." Police used tear gas to disperse fans of both teams.
The violent clashes left a string of casualties.
Laura Schoenherr, a spokeswoman for the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa confirmed the death of three people who "entered in critical condition and despite the efforts, doctors could not save their lives."
In a post on social media, Motagua showed pictures of its players receiving treatment in a private hospital after the attack on the bus, which it blamed on members of the Ultra-Faithful wing of the Olimpia fan club.
The 33-year-old Izaguirre, who rejoined Motagua after winning seven Scottish Premier League titles with Celtic, later reassured fans on his Instagram account that he had not been seriously injured, but revealed his anguish at the loss of life.
"Thank God I am fine," he said.
"There were bits of glass that flew into an eye, but I've been told it is nothing serious and there is no lasting damage.
"The painful thing for me is the deceased. We are all Hondurans, no matter what team you support, we all must have respect for our fellow human beings," he added.
Security had been tight for the clash of two major clubs in Honduran football and the first for Olimpia against Motagua under new coach Pedro Troglio -- with police deploying around 5,000 officers in and outside the stadium.
The Olimpia Ultra-Faithful wing, blamed for violent clashes in the past, was also banned from entering the stadium.
Motagua, which labeled the attacks "lamentable and reprehensible" is calling for tough action from the Honduran football authorities after the shameful scenes.
The scheduled match was a fixture in the Apertura Championship in Honduras, with Olimpia joint top after four rounds.
Back in June, it was Motagua which prevailed, beating its arch-rival 1-0 in the national stadium to clinch the Clausura Championship.
But previous clashes have been marred by incidents of violence, with a 2009 brawl between supporters leaving two dead and more than 15 injured.
In 2016 another confrontation caused one death.