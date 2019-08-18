Score an Echo Show 5 for just $64.99

Amazon is taking $25 off the Echo Show 5, bringing it down to just $64.99 from $89.99. The newest addition to the Echo family launched back in June, and we raved about it in our review.

It comes in your choice of charcoal or sandstone with a cloth-like outer shell. That soft design, paired with a 5.5-inch HD display makes this a useful and attractive addition to a kitchen counter or nightstand. It's like a small version of Amazon's Echo Show 2nd Generation ($229.99; amazon.com).

With the Echo Show 5, you can ask Alexa to queue up content from news networks, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, as well as live TV. It can even be a second screen to help with recipes in the kitchen. The screen also shows text corresponding to Alexa's vocal responses.

Those with privacy concerns will be happy to know that the front-facing 1-megapixel camera has a physical shutter. With a simple slide of a switch, you can cover the lens and have it disconnect internally. Like past Echo Smart Speakers, you can also hit a button to mute the microphone.

Audio on the Echo Show 5 is pretty solid, especially when you place it up against a wall, thanks to a rear-firing four-watt speaker.

This sale doesn't quite match the record-low $40 discount we saw for Prime Day, but it's a good device at a very good price at just $64.99.

Amazon is also offering the 3rd Generation Echo Dot for only $29.99, down from $49.99. A Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off at $39.99 from $49.99, and a regular Fire TV Stick is $29.99 from $39.99. The Fire HD 10 Tablet is on sale for $99.99 from $149.99.

