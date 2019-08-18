Bangladesh slum fire leaves 10,000 people homeless

New Delhi (CNN) More than 10,000 people have been left homeless after a massive fire engulfed a slum in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, destroying thousands of shanties, according to Bangladeshi officials.

The fire broke out Friday evening at the Chalantika slum in Dhaka's Mirpur district on the northern outskirts of the city. Video footage showed the makeshift huts ablaze , with smoke billowing into the air.

Zillur Rahman, the director of the Bangladesh Fire Service, told CNN that the fire started at around 7:14 p.m. local time Friday and was put out by 11:35 p.m.

He reported that there were no casualties as a result of the blaze, but noted that four people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Residents search for their belongings after the fire.

"I could not salvage a single thing. I don't know what I will do," Abdul Hamid, who worked in the slum, told Agence France-Presse.

