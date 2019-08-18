Three dead following clashes between soccer fans in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Honduras (CNN) Three people have been killed and several injured in clashes between fans of rival soccer clubs in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa.

The violence broke out inside and near the city's National Stadium ahead of a scheduled match between the Olimpia and Motagua clubs.

The violence is believed to have started when Olimpia supporters attacked the Motagua team bus with stones and sticks. "Bottles, stones were thrown at us and the players threw themselves on the floor screaming," Diego Vásquez, Motagua coach, told Honduran media.

Three Motagua players --- Emilio Izaguirre, Jonathan Rougier, and Roberto Moreira -- were injured by shards of broken glass and transferred to a private hospital to receive medical assistance, according to the team's social media.

Members of the Honduran Red Cross transport injured fans to a hospital following the clashes.

The Honduran National Police said that fans of the rival teams rioted following the attack on the bus. "Fans of both teams staged a confrontation on the outskirts of the stadium, so they (police) proceeded with the use of deterrent means," police said, adding that tear gas was used.

Read More