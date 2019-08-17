Why El Paso and other recent attacks in the US are modern-day lynchings

(CNN) Carol Anderson was scanning Twitter recently when she saw something that brought back a chilling memory.

The Latino victims of the El Paso massacre were reportedly targeted because of their ethnicity.

"The thing about the lynching era was the capriciousness of it -- no space was safe," says Anderson, an African-American studies professor at Emory University in Atlanta.

"Folks of color were never at ease. You're looking all the time. You're wondering. Is this a place I can go? You could be walking down the street or in a store or you could be sitting on your front porch and you could get killed."

The term lynching evokes images of a bygone era: black men dangling grotesquely from trees, Southern whites posing proudly by charred bodies, Billie Holiday singing "Strange Fruit."

The result, Anderson says, is that more Americans -- Latinos, blacks, Muslims, Jews, anyone not seen as white enough -- are now experiencing the same fear of being murdered at random in public that their relatives faced during the lynching era.

"It is tiring. It is ridiculous. It is infuriating," she says.

Here are three parallels between the white supremacists of the lynching er