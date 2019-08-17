A Missouri city apologizes for selfies of officers near where a baby's body was found

(CNN) A Missouri city official is apologizing after an employee took two selfies of grinning police officers near where a baby's body was found this week in Columbia.

The incident happened Thursday when Columbia Police Department officers were called to the scene in a wooded area. The infant h as not been identified and investigators are asking for tips on the identity and cause of death, officials said.

While at the scene, a community relations member assigned to the police department took selfies of several officers, Columbia Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said in a statement.

The photos were taken as part of the local government's City Hall Selfie Day, and posted on the police department's social media pages.

