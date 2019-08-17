(CNN) Erika Zak and her family moved across the country more than a year ago to be near the Cleveland Clinic. They wanted to be ready at a moment's notice for a liver transplant that could save her life.

She and her husband, Scott Powers, thought the move would last three months, maybe five. That she would get a new liver and begin the slow process of recovery. Instead, she's been mired in the bureaucratic process of who gets an organ and who dies.

"We've been waiting and waiting and waiting," says Erika, 39. "I'm losing hope that I will ever get a liver."

She vomits blood. Her skin peels off. Her legs, hips and feet swell to the point it feels "like I'm carrying an extra person on me."

Five years ago, after her initial cancer diagnosis, she wrote to her newborn daughter, Loie, that she hoped to be around "to tell you this story has a happy ending." She survived cancer, but surgery to remove two tumors went terribly wrong and severely damaged her liver. The conversations with her daughter have grown more sobering.

"Mommy can't do this for much longer," she tells Loie. "There's a chance we might go home soon to Portland."

"But that means you won't get a liver," Loie responds.

"I know that," Erika says.

"That means you're going to die," her 5-year-old girl says.

"That's right. That is what will happen."

Althought Erika says she's scared of death, she says, "I'm more scared of what I leave behind."

A social media outcry

CNN first reported on Erika's case on Mother's Day in 2018 . Her saga then was a battle with UnitedHealthcare after the insurance giant denied her coverage for a transplant. Desperate, the young mother penned a plea directly to the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, David Wichmann.

She blasted what she called the "shockingly incompetent manner" in which the nation's largest insurer handled her case, describing a a series of errors made in the review process. "Given that my life hangs in the balance based on this review," she wrote, "it is unconscionable it has not been undertaken with the level of competence and professionalism anyone would expect of UHC."

Erika says she desperately wants to get healthy to see her daughter grow up.

The insurance giant did ultimately approve her coverage -- a decision that came shortly after the family informed the insurer they had turned to the media to get her story out.

A social media outcry ensued with people far and wide lending Erika their support, dumping on insurers and creating the hashtag #ErikaZak. Some went so far as to offer their own livers, although she needs a liver from a deceased donor. A family in Cleveland opened their home rent-free.

Erika, Scott and Loie picked up their belongings in Portland, Oregon, and transported their lives.

'One more push'

As the months passed, CNN readers, concerned about Erika's health, wrote asking about her condition and implored the network to do a follow-up story.

Erika wasn't ready to talk. She chose to remain quiet for the last 15 months, almost resolved to her fate -- whatever it might be. But a recent note from a friend stirred up her fight again.

Her friend told her he was at rock bottom five years ago when he read her blog about her cancer battle. "He snapped out of it and is flourishing now," she says.

"That kind of lit a fire under me to say, 'OK, I'm going to do one more push. I'm going to try one more time to get the word out to try to get my liver."

She turned to Twitter last Sunday and wrote her first tweet: "And I still wait. Time is running out."

And I still wait. Time is running out. Forever grateful to @TheDrashman for tellling my story: https://t.co/Zmhpooaeq0 — Erika Zak (@ErikaZak1) August 11, 2019

Family, friends and strangers alike rallied. "I feel beyond loved and supported by all of you these past couple days," she wrote on Instagram. "I reluctantly asked for help thinking I had nothing more to lose. I am in awe of the power of community, connection and your compassion."

She agreed to speak to CNN only by phone. She didn't want talk on camera or be photographed anew. "I just don't want anyone to see me like this," she says.

With the clock ticking, she says, it's important to make people "more aware of how dire my situation is." She says UnitedHealthcare has covered her care in Cleveland and that there haven't been any new insurance issues.

Her battle now is to live. She is confined mostly to bed. Over the years, she survived 70 rounds of chemotherapy to treat colorectal cancer, multiple procedures and a microwave ablation surgery that went terribly wrong and left a fist-sized hole in her liver. Pain arcs through her body. "Liver failure is the worst thing ever," she says. "Seeing your body evaporate is the worst."

Erika wrote a note for her daughter if she does not survive: "I am with you always; even if you can no longer see my face or feel my hands through your hair."

Despite it all, she still has grit. She isn't ready to die. Not yet. "I'm definitely scared of death," she says. "But there's more I want to do. There's more that I want to see; more life I want to live."

She thinks of her husband who stole her heart 19 years ago, of her 5-year-old girl who makes everyone laugh.

"I'm more scared of what I leave behind."

The long wait for a liver

More than 13,500 Americans were on the wait list for livers in 2018. A total of 8,250 received liver transplants last year , including 7,849 transplants from deceased donors, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, the nonprofit group that manages the nation's organ transplant system.

Another 5,121 people have undergone liver transplants so far this year, according to UNOS statistics. The sad reality, the organization says, there are more people in need of organs than donors. In 2018, 1,170 people died while waiting for livers, UNOS said.

"Our hearts break for Erika and her family and the many others like her who continue to wait for a transplant," UNOS said in a written statement to CNN.

Most frustrating for Erika, her "MELD" score -- the ranking that is used to prioritize who gets an organ -- reached a high of 30, the average score at which most people undergo a transplant. But a national policy change knocked her score back to 23, almost exactly where she was more than a year ago. Her doctors have continued to appeal for "exception" points to reflect Erika's urgency and raise her MELD score.