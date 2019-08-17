(CNN) A Welsh seaside town plans to install public toilets with measures to prevent people having sex inside, including a squealing alarm, the doors shooting open, and a chilly spray of water.

Porthcawl, on Wales' southern coast, plans to replace its Griffin Park public toilets with models that deter "inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism," as the Press Association reports. According to WalesOnline , the toilets will cost Porthcawl Town Council £170,000 (about $200,000), while users will pay an as yet undetermined fee to access them.

Movement sensors inside the toilets will respond to "violent" activity, while weight sensors will be installed to detect the entrance of more than one person, triggering the deterrent measures. The toilets have also been designed to prevent rough sleepers taking shelter inside: If a user remains in the toilet for too long, a warning message will play, while the lights and heating will switch off.

The planning documents also include a high pressure floor and wall washer, which could activate after every use of the toilet, or less frequently. An automated 10-minute "deep clean" process will take place every night.

Town council member Mike Clarke told WalesOnline, "Rebuilding the public toilets is an important element of Porthcawl Town Council's ambition to ensure that Porthcawl is a great place to live, work and to visit."

