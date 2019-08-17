Wayfair is having a massive renovation sale

Honestly, home renovation can be fun, but it's also really expensive. Wayfair's massive renovation sale, which starts today, August 17, and goes on until Monday, September 30, can help you get a lot done on a budget.

Spanning 14 categories, with discounts ranging from 25 to 70 percent, you can choose from a huge selection of products and styles that'll help elevate your home. Here's the category and discount breakdown. Practically everything is on sale.

Kitchen islands and bar stools - up to 60 percent off

Single and double vanity sale - up to 60 percent off

Bathtub, faucet, and sink sale - up to 65 percent off

Kitchen faucet and sink sale - up to 50 percent off

Bathroom storage sale - up to 60 percent off

Kitchen storage sale - up to 60 percent off

Bathroom lighting sale - up to 60 percent off

Kitchen lighting sale - up to 60 percent off

Delta home upgrade sale - up to 50 percent off

Major appliance sale - up to 70 percent off

Tile and backsplash sale - up to 25 percent off

Doors and door hardware sale - up to 40 percent off

Laminate, vinyl, and hardwood flooring sale - up to 25 percent off

Cabinet hardware sale - up to 60 percent off

If the options are too overwhelming (we totally get it), use our curated guide to the best products to shop from the sale below, and find the entire selection here.

A practical, yet advanced option, the Thor Kitchen 24" 45 dBA Built-In Dishwasher ($669.99, originally $799; wayfair.com) comes equipped with a third rack, safety lock and delay wash.

Pick from grey or black color options for the Andover Mills Millfield 36" Single Bathroom Vanity Set ($674.99, originally $1,706; wayfair.com), which features three drawers for all your morning and night essentials, as well as a two-door cabinet with a modern silhouette for towels and linens.

With a stunning gold finish, the Amerock Center Bar Pull ($5.20, originally $11.99; wayfair.com) will add the perfect touch of glam to a kitchen or bathroom door.

This pretty WS Tiles Value Series Hexagon 2" x 2" Porcelain Mosaic Tile ($4.89/square foot, originally $6.66; wayfair.com) is in a fairly neutral hue, so it goes with almost all decor styles, while the hexagon shape puts a unique twist on a classic.

The ultimate modern farmhouse look, Mohawk Flooring Fieldview 8" x 47" x 7mm Oak Laminate Flooring ($1.89/ square foot; wayfair.com) is covered with a protective layer that features maximum scratch protection for an affordable, scuff-free option.

Available in stainless steel, matte black, or pure gold, Kraus Artec Pro 2-Function Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet ($294.19, originally $815; wayfair.com) features a modern design that includes a rotating pot filler and a pull-down faucet spray.

Using the old English method of solid casting, the Empire Industries Sutton Place 33" L x 18" W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer ($507, originally $1,275; wayfair.com) uses the finest raw materials to create a chip-resistant, scratch-free surface that's glazed on all sides.

The contemporary Kohler Purist Wall Mounted Towel Ring ($162.40, originally $216.55; wayfair.com) is available in five different finishes for a trendy feel.

Taking inspiration from country and modern styles, the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Carmen 6-Light Lantern Geometric Pendant ($169.72, originally $327.80; wayfair.com) features a sleek metal silhouette.

With handles that allow you to adjust water pressure with ease and a rain shower head, Moen Align Pressure Balanced Shower Faucet with Posi-Temp ($255.11, originally $355.60; wayfair.com) can give you that spa-like feel at a very reasonable price.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.