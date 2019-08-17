Kabul (CNN)A blast ripped through a wedding ceremony in Kabul, killing six people Saturday, according to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. local time ( 1:30 p.m. ET) at a wedding hall in the capital city's Police District 6, Rahimi said.
No further details about the blast, including the number of injured, were immediately available.
Earlier this month, 14 people were killed and 145 injured in the same district when three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the police headquarters.