Kabul (CNN) A blast ripped through a wedding ceremony in Kabul, killing six people Saturday, according to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. local time ( 1:30 p.m. ET) at a wedding hall in the capital city's Police District 6, Rahimi said.

No further details about the blast, including the number of injured, were immediately available.