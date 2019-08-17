Kabul (CNN) A blast ripped through a wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, killing six people and wounding 20, officials said.

The explosion happened at about 10:40 p.m. local time ( 1:40 p.m. ET) at a wedding hall in the capital city's Police District 6, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

About 20 people were taken to a Kabul hospital run by the Italian NGO Emergency, according to a tweet posted by the organization.

No further details about the blast were immediately available.