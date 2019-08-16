Why the moon glows brighter than the sun in these new NASA images

(CNN) When it comes to brightness, it's hard to outshine the sun. But in new NASA images, the moon sparkles brighter thanks to a telescope that can detect high-energy radiation.

NASA's Fermi space telescope allows us to see high-energy radiation called gamma rays, which make the moon appear to have an intense glow because of its gamma ray emissions.

But it's not the gamma ray glow that scientists are really interested in — it's what the brightness explains about another type of space radiation called cosmic rays.

"Cosmic rays are mostly protons accelerated by some of the most energetic phenomena in the universe, like the blast waves of exploding stars and jets produced when matter falls into black holes," said Mario Nicola Mazziotta, a researcher at Italy's National Institute of Nuclear Physics who studies the rays using NASA imagery.

When cosmic rays strike the moon, they produce gamma ray emissions.

