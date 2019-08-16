2 suspicious packages found around a downtown New York subway station are deemed safe, NYPD says

New York (CNN) Bomb squad officers have deemed two suspicious packages found Friday morning around a downtown New York subway station safe, the New York Police Department said.

"They are NOT explosive devices," the NYPD chief of counterterrorism's account tweeted.

The items were pressure cookers, according to two law enforcement sources. They do not appear to be modified in anyway, one of the sources said. Authorities are looking into whether the items were left behind.

One package was found at Fulton and William streets, and the other was found on the nearby subway platform that serves the 2 and 3 trains, another law enforcement official said.

A New York Police Department emergency services unit also responded around 7:15 a.m. ET to the scene, the official said.

Read More