Ohio man accused of committing 10 felonies against 7 people. All within 21 minutes, prosecutor says

(CNN) An Ohio man is facing 10 felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly robbed or attacked seven people on a one-block radius. All within a span of 21 minutes, authorities say.

A grand jury indicted Rodney Edward King Jr., 29, on the charges related to the incidents that happened August 6 between 9:54 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. in Franklin County, Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said Thursday.

"During a half-hour time span, this man went from one location to the next, within a one block radius, committing multiple felonies against seven different victims," he said.

The indictment alleges he robbed five random homes, attempted to enter a cab and threw a rock at the vehicle, causing damage. From there, he got on a bus, pulled out a screwdriver and swung it at the driver, hitting the driver in the foot, O'Brien said.

By then, police had received numerous calls on the crime spree and dispatched officers to the area. He was arrested immediately.

