Two Missouri law enforcement officers shot in what governor calls an ambush

(CNN) A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were shot Friday morning in what Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called an "ambush."

A standoff in a home near Van Buren is ongoing, said Missouri Highway Patrol Lt. Collin Stosberg.

Officers and deputies were attempting to talk to a man in the house when he surprised them with gunfire, the state patrol said in a statement.

One Carter County deputy and a trooper were wounded.

The governor tweeted: "Trooper & Carter County Sheriff's Deputy were ambushed by a gunman from inside a residence today. Both officers were wounded & are hospitalized. Missouri officers are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day. #BacktheBlue."

Read More