Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images Antonio Basco greets well wishers at a public memorial for his wife, Margie Reckard, on Friday, August 16, in El Paso, Texas. Basco invited the public to attend the memorial in her honor. In pictures: Hundreds gather for El Paso shooting victim's memorial service

Antonio Basco was far from alone on Friday.

The husband of Margie Reckard, a 63-year-old who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart, held a pubilc service for his late wife at La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center in El Paso, Texas. Hundreds of people lined up in nearly 100-degree heat to attend the service. Organizers said the venue holds 400 people, but more than 700 were said to be waiting outside.

Basco has been visiting a memorial behind Walmart every day since the shooting. He and others leave flowers at the site.