In pictures: Hundreds gather for El Paso shooting victim's memorial service
Updated 10:48 PM ET, Fri August 16, 2019
Antonio Basco was far from alone on Friday.
The husband of Margie Reckard, a 63-year-old who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart, held a pubilc service for his late wife at La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center in El Paso, Texas. Hundreds of people lined up in nearly 100-degree heat to attend the service. Organizers said the venue holds 400 people, but more than 700 were said to be waiting outside.
Basco has been visiting a memorial behind Walmart every day since the shooting. He and others leave flowers at the site.