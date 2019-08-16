(CNN) The Buffalo Sabres are going gold for their 50th season. The NHL team debuted a fancy golden anniversary look on Friday, much to the delight of fans enduring the dark days of the hockey offseason.

The Sabres posted some beauty shots of the golden look on social media, and there's a lot going on. Aside from the blinged-out logo and accents, the collar of the jersey features different Sabres logos throughout their team's 50-year history. There are also five strips on the sleeves to represent the franchise's five decades of play. The Sabres will wear the jerseys for 13 home games during the upcoming season.

As if that wasn't enough hockey fashion to tide you over until October, the Sabres also announced recently that they'll change their primary team colors back to royal blue for the 2020-21 season.

"The Golden Season also holds significance in that the Sabres will be wearing their current navy uniforms for the final time," the Sabres website says. "Beginning in 2020-21, the team will return to royal blue as its primary color."

It's truly an exciting day in Sabres history -- and an exciting day for whoever runs their online store. The golden jerseys are now available for pre-sale and will no doubt get plenty of love at the team's Fan Fest this weekend.