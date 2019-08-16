Bryce Harper crushed a walk-off grand slam and baseball fans lost their minds

(CNN) The Philadelphia Phillies completed their sweep of the Chicago Cubs last night after the heroics of superstar Bryce Harper.

With the Phillies down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth and the bases loaded, Harper crushed a 95 mph inside pitch from Chicago Cubs pitcher Derek Holland into the stands for a walk-off grand slam for the ages.

"Winning a division, getting to the playoffs, things like that, of course, are great things," Harper said in a post-game interview . "But being able to hit a walk-off homer like that is what you live for."

According to MLB researcher David Adler , Harper's 113-mph grand slam reached a height of 158 feet and went a distance of 413 feet.

Bryce Harper hit a 113.0 mph, 40-degree moonshot walkoff grand slam to beat the Cubs. 😳 pic.twitter.com/myxdYIvwLH — David Adler (@_dadler) August 16, 2019

"That was one of the coolest moments I've ever had in my life," said Harper of the walk-off home run, which ends the game after the home team takes the lead in the bottom of the final inning of the game.

