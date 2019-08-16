Nora Quoirin's family says it has 'many questions' about the teenager's death

(CNN) The family of Nora Quoirin, the 15-year-old girl with learning disabilities who was found dead this week in a remote Malaysian rainforest, says it needs answers to its "many questions" about her disappearance.

Quoirin's unclothed body was found on Tuesday after a nine-day search and an autopsy concluded she likely died from intestinal bleeding caused by starvation and stress.

But the girl's parents, who initially believed she might have been abducted after they found her missing from their resort on the morning of August 4, said they are "still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days."

"The initial post-mortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nóra's cause of death," her family said in a statement. "But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days."

The family added: "Today the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Minister for the State paid their respects to our family. We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us. Tragically, as we know, this wasn't enough to save Nóra."

