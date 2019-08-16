Healthy snacks every kid should have in their lunchbox

CNN Underscored partnered with Walmart to create this paid content. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

You are what you eat.

Eating is an agricultural act.

Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.

Everywhere you look, it seems, there's a healthy-food mantra to describe every shade and gradation on the foodie spectrum. And why not? The healthy eating, slow-food, organic-everything trend is all about fresh and delicious nourishment that's good for the earth. What's not to like?

And for parents who agree, fortunately there's a wealth of healthy snacking options available from Walmart for our growing kiddos. And since studies show that healthy habits start early and parents have a disproportionate impact in establishing food habits for their children, we've collected a couple of our favorite options below.

Annie's Snack Variety Pack, 12 count ($6.50; walmart.com)

No matter if you choose Cheddar Bunnies, Cheddar Squares or Friends Bunny Grahams, you can expect scrunchy baked snack crackers that kids love, baked with real organic ingredients.

GoGo squeeZ Apple Pumpkin Spice Applesauce, 3 pk ($7.98; walmart.com)

These 100 percent fruit and cinnamon, all-natural squeeze pouches require no bowl or utensil, which means minimal fuss or mess. Plus they're gluten, nut and dairy free!

Annie's Organic Gluten Free Fruit Snacks ($9.88; walmart.com)

These strawberry, cherry and raspberry flavored bunnies are certified organic, vegan and gluten free. You get real fruit juice for 100 percent of your daily value of vitamin C. And no high-fructose corn syrup in sight!

Del Monte Fruit Cup Snacks No Sugar Added Mandarin Orange, 12 pk ($6.32; walmart.com)

We love fruit cups built for on-the-go kids, and these fit the bill perfectly. No sugar added is just the proverbial cherry on top.

Horizon Organic Original 1% Lowfat Milk, 8 fl oz, 12 count ($11.94; walmart.com)

These milk tetrapacks are UHT pasteurized for longer shelf life and can be stored unrefrigerated, which makes them perfect for grabbing while dashing out the door. Horizon also participates in the National Organic Program, which prohibits the use of GMOs.

CLIF Kid® Organic ZBar™ Chocolate Chip Baked Whole Grain Energy Snack ($10.82; walmart.com)

We love these kid-friendly bars for their USDA certified organic ingredients, whole grains, dietary fiber, protein and play-empowering balance of carbs and healthy fats.

Jif To Go Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, 12-Ounce, 3 pk ($5.66; walmart.com)

Peanut butter is a perennial favorite, and these on-the-go peanut butter cups pack in 9 grams protein per serving. That makes for an excellent hunger-squashing snack any time of the day.

RXBAR Almond Butter Whole Food Nut Butter, Single Serve Packets, Gluten-Free, 10 Pks ($18.99; walmart.com)

With RXBAR, what you see is what you get—it's printed right there in bold on every packet. In this case, we're talking 5 Ingredients, 190 Calories, 9 grams of protein. No Dairy. No Soy. No Gluten. Just almonds, egg whites, half a date, some sea salt and coconut oil. Fortunately, they're 100 percent delicious, too.

KIND Kids, Honey Oat Granola Bar, 10ct, .81 oz Bars, Gluten Free, Non GMO, 100% Whole Grains ($4.96; walmart.com)

Each serving of these tasty bars is made from 100 percent whole grains, and the company claims they're made from 25 percent less sugar than the leading kids granola bar.

Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds, 100 Calorie Packs, 32 Ct ($13.30; walmart.com)

Nuts really are nature's powerfood, and these on-the-go packs boast only 100 calorie, 6 grams of hunger-stomping protein, 3 grams of fiber,and 0 grams or trans fat. Thanks, Mother Nature!

Taste Nirvana Coconut Water With Pulp, 16.2 oz, 12 pk ($32.07; walmart.com)

Coconut water is all the rage, and for good reason: It's yummy, and packed with vitamins and minerals. With each of these cans you get zero grams of fat, zero cholesterol, no caffeine and no preservatives. What you do get is deliciousness, plus a heap of electrolytes.

Mott's Unsweetened Cherry Applesauce, 3.9 Oz Cups, 6 Count, 12 pk ($22.73; walmart.com)

With a full serving of fruit in each cup, you can't go wrong with these transport-friendly applesauce cups. Even better? They're an excellent source of vitamin C for your child, and contain no added sweeteners or sugars.