Don't snooze on this deal from Casper: Save $100 on a mattress, receive two free pillows

No doubt about it, Casper has risen to the top of the mattress industry. The direct to consumer company has broken the mold of what we thought we knew about buying mattresses by making the entire process simpler, faster and more seamless.

And right now, Casper is sweetening the deal with this exclusive offer. Now through Aug. 19, you can save $100 on select Casper mattresses and score two free standard pillows with the code CASPERPILLOW. And if that doesn't seem like enough time to make a decision on such a big purchase, no need to stress. You have a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can return the mattress if it doesn't work for you. On top of that, you'll receive free shipping, delivery and a 10-year limited warranty.

Now for the fun part. You can choose between two Casper mattresses.

The Casper: Starting at $595, this is the brand's most popular mattress. It features Casper's signature, award-winning design that balances comfort with support. You have the option of choosing your mattress size and the material. While the original is an all-foam material, the hybrid option blends foam with springs to give you more lift and support, in addition to better airflow for a cooler sleep. Both options are 12 inches thick and are made of four layers of premium foam.

The Wave: Starting at $1,345, the Wave is a high-end mattress. It's an extra inch thicker than The Casper and has five layers of foam. What else makes it premium? It has more advanced support, making it a great option for those who have aches or pains. The design is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, and the mattress actually uses targeted gel pods to help align your spine, making for a better and more restful sleep. It also prioritizes temperature regulation, which means your mattress can actually help you keep cool if you're a hot sleeper.

There might not be a better time to make the move to a better mattress, especially if you've been wondering about the hype surrounding Casper and other bed-in-a-box companies.

Worst case scenario? You realize it's not for you and send it back at some point during your 100-night risk-free trial. Best case scenario? You've found a mattress that helps you sleep better. And that's something we think is definitely worth the investment.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.