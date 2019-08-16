iPads, MacBook Airs, 4K TVs and more on sale at Best Buy through Sunday

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean the deals are. Best Buy is kicking off its annual anniversary sale with quite the bang. The savings are far reaching in terms of categories — TVs, smart home, laptops, tablets and even Apple products are included.

Let's walk through our top picks and a few others that put a smile on our faces. Keep in mind that the anniversary sales runs through Sunday, August 18.

iPad Pros starting at just $674.99

Sure, we're expecting a refresh on iPad Pros at some point in this fall, but the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions will fully support iPadOS 13 when it drops. The base 64 GB 11-inch iPad Pro is just $674.99, down from $799.99. The base 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64 GB and Wi-Fi is just $849.99, down from $999.99.

Either the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pros feature Face ID for easy unlocking and security. Not to mention that 7.0 megapixel TrueDepth camera is great for FaceTiming. Plus, these are powered by Apple's A12X Bionic chip, which makes for a zippy experience. Of course, these both support the second Generation Apple Pencil.

Here are the discounted models, and yes, you'll notice that Amazon.com is matching some of these prices.

11-inch iPad Pro 64 GB W-iFi ($674.99, originally $799.99; bestbuy.com or amazon.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($824.99, originally $949.99; bestbuy.com or amazon.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 256 GB Wi-Fi ($799.99, originally $949.99; bestbuy.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($949.99, originally $1,099.99; bestbuy.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 512 GB Wi-Fi ($999.99, originally $1,149.99; bestbuy.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 512 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($1,149.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 64 GB Wi-Fi ($849.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($999.99, originally $1,149.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256 GB Wi-Fi ($949.99, originally $1,149.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($1,099.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 512 GB Wi-Fi ($1,149.99, originally $1,349.99; bestbuy.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 512 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($1,299.99, originally $1,1499.99; bestbuy.com)

The entry-level iPad is just $299.99

Apple's entry level iPad keeps the classic 9.7-inch Retina display and adds solid specs, especially for the price. It's powered by an A10 Fusion Chip, supports the latest iOS and it even works with the original Apple Pencil. Even better, you can score a 128 GB Wi-Fi model for just $299.99 — that's $130 off the $429.99 price. If cellular connectivity is a must, it's also $130 off, at just $429.99.

The recently refreshed MacBook Air starts at $899.99

Beating out Apple's own student pricing for the recently refreshed MacBook Air, Best Buy is offering the base model for just $899.99, down from $1,199.99. This MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, and that will let it automatically adjust the temperature of the color so it's easier on your eyes. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GB of flash storage.

Savings on the Surface Go and Surface Pro 6

Microsoft's tiny Surface Go is on sale for $549 from $679. This 10-inch tablet runs Windows 10 in it's full form. It's also powered by a dual-core processor with 8 GB of RAM. If you want something with more power, the Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover is $799.99, from $1,058.99. That is powered by a faster Intel Core i5 processor and is paired with 128 GBs of storage.

Keep reading to see the rest of our favorite deals.

Google Wi-Fi Mesh System 3-Pack ($239, originally $259; bestbuy.com)

GoPro HERO7 Silver ($249.99, originally $299.99; bestbuy.com)

Beats by Dre Solo3 Headphones ($159.99, originally $299.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Q60 65-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR ($1,199.99, originally $1,399.99; bestbuy.com)

Sony X950G Series 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR ($1,099.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

Ecobee4 Wi-Fi Thermostat with Room Sensor ($174.99, originally $249.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16 GB Wi-Fi ($129.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 42 MM Space Gray with GPS + Cellular ($309, originally $409; bestbuy.com)

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 38 MM Space Gray with GPS + Cellular ($229, originally $379; bestbuy.com)

