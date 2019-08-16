Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The Queen of Soul's legacy one year after her death, Russian mercenaries operating across Africa and automakers ramping up their electric car initiatives. Grab a cup of tea and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
On August 16, 2018, a rare form of cancer ended the life of the legendary singer. Now, a fund has been set up in her name for education and research into neuroendocrine tumors.
Can Tesla maintain its lead in the global race to the electric car? As Volkswagen spends $34 billion over the next five years to make an electric or hybrid version of every vehicle in its lineup, major changes could be coming in the electric car battle.
The Democratic presidential candidate delivers Bible-based jabs with the earnestness of an altar boy and has closely studied how religious rhetoric can shape civil society. But his search for religion has taken a few unusual turns.
There's nothing secret about Russia's presence in the Central African Republic, though it is anything but straightforward. Now, a monthslong CNN investigation has established who is behind the funding to deepen Russia's presence and in return winning access to unexploited riches.
The Indian actress' dismissive condescension toward the questioning of her positions on Pakistan and Kashmir shows that she has no sympathy for suffering Kashmiris.
Fifty years ago this week, one of the defining episodes in American counterculture history happened — Woodstock. Recently unearthed images of the festival now give a glimpse into the people who attended the event.