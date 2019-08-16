(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions brought up buying Greenland from the Denmark. The island's government says that's not going to happen. Here's what it would cost for the United States to buy Greenland.
-- As Trump prepared to receive a briefing on peace negotiations with the Taliban, Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Trump to keep an American military presence in Afghanistan.
-- Shortly after Rep. Rashida Tlaib was granted permission enter Israel on humanitarian grounds to visit her family, she said she would not visit the country under "oppressive conditions."
-- Three suspicious devices that turned out to be empty rice cookers were discovered Friday morning in downtown New York, prompting a brief scare. NYPD released a photo of a person they'd like to talk to who was observed in the area.
-- A Jimmy Kimmel sketch mocking the presidential alert system will cost his network $395,000. The Federal Communications Commission says others broke the rules, too.
-- The family of a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a remote Malaysian rainforest says it needs answers to "many questions" about her disappearance.
-- They're US citizens and shouldn't fear deportation, but they're carrying their passports anyway. Here's why.
-- Just in time for today's National Roller Coaster Day, here's a deep dive into the five scariest roller coaster drops around the world.
-- Just days after parting from husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has dropped a breakup song.