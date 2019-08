(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- As Trump prepared to receive a briefing on peace negotiations with the Taliban, Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Trump to keep an American military presence in Afghanistan.

-- Shortly after Rep. Rashida Tlaib was granted permission enter Israel on humanitarian grounds to visit her family, she said she would not visit the country under "oppressive conditions."

-- A Jimmy Kimmel sketch mocking the presidential alert system will cost his network $395,000. The Federal Communications Commission says others broke the rules, too.

-- The family of a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a remote Malaysian rainforest says it needs answers to "many questions" about her disappearance.

-- They're US citizens and shouldn't fear deportation, but they're carrying their passports anyway. Here's why.