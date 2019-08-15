A woman survived a plunge of more than 5,000 feet after her parachute failed

(CNN) A 30-year-old woman is recovering after falling more than 5,000 feet from a plane.

The woman, whose name was not released, was skydiving Saturday near Trois-Rivières, Quebec, when her main and backup parachutes failed to open. She plummeted into a wooded area, and she is in the hospital with several fractures, including broken vertebrae, CNN affiliate CBC reported . Trois-Rivières Police said her life isn't in danger.

Denis Demers, who saw the incident play out, told CBC that the solo skydiver was falling faster than anybody else.

"It's a miracle," Demers said. "I don't know how a person can survive a fall from an airplane like that."

Océane Duplessis was about to board a plane for her own jump when she saw the accident. She told CBC that she "watched all the way to the end."

Read More