Abortion retrial for Evelyn Hernandez begins again in El Salvador

(CNN) The retrial of a teenage rape victim will resume on Thursday in El Salvador, in a case that has drawn global attention to the country's strict anti-abortion laws.

Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez, now 21, will return to the Ciudad Delgado courtroom, after being accused of inducing an abortion and convicted of aggravated murder when she was a teenager. She pled not guilty to these charges when the retrial began last month.

"I didn't know I was pregnant," Hernandez told reporters outside the court house at the time. "Had I known I was pregnant, I would have awaited the baby with pride and joy." Her defense team has said that her pregnancy was the result of a rape.

In April 2016, Hernandez was rushed to a local emergency room in her hometown of El Carmen, roughly 40 kilometers east of the capital, by her mother and a neighbor. She had been found on the floor of her bathroom drenched in blood and she was diagnosed with hypovolemic shock.

Doctors who examined her saw signs of a delivery, but no baby. They reported her to the authorities, her defense team told CNN. When local officials arrived at her home five hours later, they found the newborn dead in a septic tank.

