Pumpkin Spice Spam is coming, and you know what? It sounds pretty good

(CNN) Forget changing leaves and brisk breezes -- pumpkin spice is the official harbinger of fall. And, for better or worse, Spam is entering the flavor fray.

Starting September 23, lovers of all things autumn can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice on Walmart and Spam's online stores, a spokesperson for Hormel Foods told CNN.

There's no pumpkin in this pork: It's mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, according to the spokesperson.

What could a sweet mystery meat possibly pair well with? Spam recommends topping waffles with it, adding it to a fall vegetable hash or baking it into a cornbread muffin.

Honestly, waking up to a warm stack of Spam-and-waffles on a chilly fall morning sounds kinda nice.

Read More