Seoul, South korea (CNN) North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast Friday morning, just minutes before Pyongyang vowed to cut off dialogue with Seoul and referred to South Korean President Moon Jae-in as an "impudent guy."

In a statement, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North conducted the launch early Friday morning from a site near the city of Tongchon. US and South Korean officials said the two weapons fired were short-range ballistic missiles.

The projectiles flew approximately 230 kilometers (142 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30km (18.6mi) and a top speed of approximately Mach 6.1, according to South Korean officials.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are in the process of analysis and the South Korean military is closely monitoring military movements and maintaining a strong readiness stance," said the statement.

The launch came a day after Moon pledged to try to reunify the Korean Peninsula by 2045 -- the 100th anniversary of Korean independence -- in his annual liberation day address.

