Nine labor unit nurses who were pregnant together have given birth

(CNN) Nine nurses who work together and were pregnant together have now become mothers together.

The women, who work in the labor unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, all had due dates between April and July.

The hospital announced the news in March on social media with a photo of eight of the nine expectant mothers, and the post was flooded with well-wishes.

New mom Lonnie Soucie said that the moms were all friends before this experience but that going through their pregnancies together has brought them closer together.

"We check in with each other daily, even if it's at 3 a.m.," Soucie said.

Read More