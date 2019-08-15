Thursday's Google Doodle honors the man who invented nachos

(CNN) Anyone addicted to the cheesy, gooey goodness of nachos has one man to thank.

Thursday's Google Doodle honors Ignacio Anaya Garcia, the inventor of the Tex-Mex favorite, on what would've been his 124th birthday.

Garcia, nicknamed "Nacho," was the first to drizzle melted yellow cheese and sliced jalapenos over crispy tortilla chips. The concoction came about by accident while he was a maître d' at a restaurant in Piedras Negras, near the border of Mexico and Texas, Google says in its story about his life.

Without Ignacio Anaya Garcia, this beauty might never have exised.

In 1943, a group of American women whose husbands were stationed at an airbase nearby visited the restaurant, but Garcia couldn't find a chef. So he whipped up a snack with whatever he could find in the kitchen, which turned out to be tortilla chips and melted Wisconsin cheddar , Google said.

Like anyone who's ever eaten nachos, his customers left extremely satisfied.

