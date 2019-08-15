This woman is the first female Marine to pilot the F-35B combat jet

(CNN) US Marine Capt. Anneliese Satz made history when she completed the F-35B basic flight training course.

She is the first female Marine to pilot an F-35B aircraft, according to the Marine Corp. Satz trained all over the country for the last four years before accomplishing her goal and finishing the course on June 27.

"At each of my training schools I did my best," said the Boise, Idaho, native in a statement . "I truly believe that showing up prepared and working diligently are two major keys to success."

She was assigned to the supersonic short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) stealth aircraft and sent to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Satz flew the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter by herself for the first time in October -- and the rest is history.

