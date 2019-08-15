Rocket unveiled for Dream Chaser spaceplane, as it prepares to travel to the ISS

(CNN) The Dream Chaser spaceplane has moved one step closer to take-off, after the company behind the project unveiled the rocket it will launch from.

The plane is designed to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and equipment to the astronauts working on the satellite.

Its first journey is set for 2021, and on Wednesday the Vulcan Centaur was announced as the rocket that will take it there.

It will run six missions to the ISS once it has been completed, delivering more than 12,000 pounds of pressurized and unpressurized cargo to the station.

The plane will then serve as an "orbiting laboratory" for up to 75 days, before taking around 7,000 pounds of trash from the station back to earth.

